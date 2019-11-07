Louisiana McDonald’s celebrates Happy Meal 40th Anniversary

SHREVEPORT, LA — McDonald’s is unlocking that childhood joy across the globe in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal by introducing the limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal, featuring favorite throwback toys from the past four decades. Starting Thursday, Nov. 7, the Surprise Happy Meal will be available in Louisiana and more than 90 countries around the world through Monday, Nov. 11 or while supplies last. Through this global event, fans of all ages are invited to join in the fun and discover what old or new favorite awaits them.

“Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand,” said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s CEO. “Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

First introduced as a Circus Wagon Happy Meal in June 1979 nationally in the U.S., the early iterations of the Happy Meal featured a decorative box including various toys such as a spinning top and McDonaldland character erasers. The Happy Meal global footprint has expanded to more than 38,000 restaurants around the globe – with the iconic toy still a beloved staple, serving as a symbol of surprise, playfulness and fun.

Curious which toys stood out as most popular over the past 40-years? The official lineup of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in Arkansas includes:

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

(McDonald’s): 1988 Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

(McDonald’s): 1988 Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

(McDonald’s): 1988 Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

(McDonald’s): 1989 Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

(McDonald’s): 1990 Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991

(McDonald’s): 1991 McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

(Mattel): 1993 Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

(McDonald’s): 1995 Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

(Hasbro): 1995 Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

(Warner Brothers): 1996 Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

(Ty Beanie Baby): 1997 101 Dalmatians (Disney): 1997 – only available in the U.S.

(Disney): 1997 – only available in the U.S. Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

(Bandai): 1998 My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

(Hasbro): 1998 Furby (Hasbro): 1999

(Hasbro): 1999 Mickey’s Sorcerer Apprentice (Disney): 2002 – only available in the U.S.

(Disney): 2002 – only available in the U.S. Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

“Parents tell us how fondly they recall their favorite toys,” said Colin Mitchell, McDonald’s Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. “So, unboxing the Surprise Happy Meal together creates a real moment of bonding with their children. We hope these toys are something that they will treasure and remember.”

The Surprise Happy Meal will only be available for a limited time so fans both young and old are encouraged to visit their local McDonal’s starting Thursday, Nov. 7 to get their hands on one of the throwback favorites!

