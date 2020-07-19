Louisiana police chief serenades town’s oldest resident on her 103rd birthday

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux brightened a woman’s day with ‘social distanced’ visit and a “Happy Birthday” serenade.

Loyce Harmon is the town’s oldest living resident and turned 103 years old Friday, Boudreaux said.

Harmon has lived through two pandemics, two world wars and the Great Depression.

When asked what’s the secret to her longevity, she said: “Do what you want and eat what you want, but in moderation. No drinking and no smoking. Live your life.”

Chief Boudreaux said Harmon is funny, kind and loves to dance.

