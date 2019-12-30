Louisiana Police: Drunk driver crashes into agency building

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) – Louisiana State Police confirm an impaired driver has been arrested after she veered off a road and crashed into an agency building. State Police said in a news release that the car struck an exterior wall of Louisiana State Police Troop E in Alexandria early Sunday morning, crashing through bricks and exposing office space inside.

State Police said troopers arrested 50-year-old Felicia Payne following a breath alcohol test that revealed she was driving over the legal limit. No injuries were reported and the Alexandria Police Department is investigating.

