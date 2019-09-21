Louisiana police officer dies, another injured in shooting; suspect in custody

(Left) Tarp over police unit where Capt. Vincent Liberto Jr. was shot and killed; (r) crime scene

MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Friday afternoon car chase in Mandeville ended tragically when a suspect fatally shot one police officer and wounded another.

Mandeville Police Captain Vincent Liberto Jr. died of gunshot wounds, and the other officer was transported to Lakeview Regional Medical Center where he was later released. The other officer’s name has not been released.

Courtesy Mandeville Police Department

The lawmen were shot following a vehicle chase near U.S. 190 and Louisiana Highway 22 exit in Mandeville.

In a Friday press conference about the tragedy published on Facebook, Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Stricker told reporters, “We have a wife that’s grieving. We have children that are grieving. We have an agency who has not lost a police officer of over 50 years. The whole law enforcement community is grieving. We’re a tight-knit community. This is a bad day for Mandeville Police Department.”

In another Facebook post, Liberto’s identity was announced. The 58-year-old officer spent 10 years as a U.S. Marine, and in January would have celebrated 26 years with the Mandeville Police department.

Liberto was a husband, and the father of seven children, several of whom serve in the military or in law enforcement.

About an hour before the incident, Liberto attended the Seventh Annual Mandeville Family Reunion luncheon, an event that honors the area’s first responders. Later in the afternoon, the same group established a memorial fund to benefit Liberto’s family.

The Louisiana State Police are investigating the homicide, and today booked 21-year-old Mark Spicer into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count each of 1st degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer and illegal possession of stolen firearms, according to his booking sheet.

Mark Spicer photo courtesy St. Tammany Parish Jail

He is being held without bail, with the stipulation “To be set by judge,” on each of the counts.

