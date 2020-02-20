Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy talks rural broadband and airport grants with KTAL NBC 6

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Louisiana Senator John Kennedy says it’s important that Louisiana’s rural communities have access to high-speed internet.

Kennedy recently announced a $15 million grant from the Department of Agriculture to fund a high-speed broadband infrastructure project for homes and businesses in south Louisiana.

The project will develop high-speed internet service for 2,609 rural households, 12 businesses and 16 farms in Iberville, Pointe Coupee and St. Landry Parishes.

Kennedy also announced $10.9 million in federal grants from the Department of Transportation to improve airports across Louisiana.

“Millions of travelers fly to and from Louisiana airports each year. This funding will promote safety, reduce delays and make air travel more efficient,” said Kennedy.

Several of the airports were in northwest Louisiana.

$2 million will help repair runway pavement and lighting for the Minden airport.

$247,500 will help repair 12,000 square yards of apron pavement at the Hart Airport in Many.

$165,000 will help the Natchitoches Regional Airport repave runways and taxiways.

