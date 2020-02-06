Louisiana sheriff’s deputy facing rape charge

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in southwest Louisiana has been fired and arrested on rape charges involving three girls ranging in age from 6 to 9.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old David P. Monceaux was arrested Wednesday on seven counts of first-degree rape and 30 counts of felony sexual battery.

A sheriff’s news release says Monceaux was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $2.5 million.

For the past two years, Monceaux had been working as a correctional officer at the parish prison.

Online records for Monceaux were not available Thursday and it was unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him or when he will enter a plea.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

