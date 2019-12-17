Louisiana sheriff’s office: Data wasn’t hurt in cyberattack

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) – A Louisiana sheriff’s office that suffered a cyberattack over the weekend says it doesn’t believe any of its data was compromised or lost during the attempts to hack into its systems.

The Alexandria Town Talk reports the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about the hacking attempts on Monday. Sheriff William Earl Hilton has said he was alerted Friday that three parishes were being targeted by hackers. He said that threat passed, but he was notified about another attempt on Sunday. The office then took its systems offline to check for possible breaches.

