Louisiana State Police: Man brandished sword during argument

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Louisiana State Police say they arrested a man who brandished a long sword at another man during an argument.

The agency said in a Facebook post on Sunday that they charged 42-year-old Travis Fisher with aggravated assault. Troopers said they arrived at a New Orleans home where they heard screaming and yelling.

Troopers reported they saw Fisher waving a sword around in an “aggressive manner” toward another man. Fisher was arrested without incident.

In a photo posted by State Police, the sword is shown to be more than a foot long with a thin blade and a corresponding sheath.

