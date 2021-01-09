Louisiana State Police offer information, driving tips prior to expected severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police are urging people to refrain from driving if predicted weather conditions deteriorate into hazardous road conditions.

Beginning late Sunday evening and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is predicting a mixture of rain and snow that is forecasted to affect both the northern and southern Louisiana. The LSP says the predicted weather may affect motorists as the accumulation of snow, freezing rain and even ice on roads is expected.

Before deciding whether travel is necessary, troopers are urging motorists to stay informed with the latest weather and travel conditions. Freezing rain and sleet can cause bridges and overpasses to ice quickly, as temperatures near the freezing point. If conditions get worse, which is predicted, the LSP asks drivers to wait until conditions improve before getting in that vehicle.

If ice accumulates on bridges and/or overpasses, State Police will work the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, as well as local law enforcement to do everything they can to insure everyone’s safety.

Roadway closures are possible and expected across the state. For road closure information, motorists can utilize the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or Louisiana 511 smartphone application.

Throughout Sunday and into Monday, LSP troopers will be actively patrolling to monitor roadway conditions and assist stranded motorists.

Below are LSP’s guidelines on winter weather driving:

Avoid unnecessary travel

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination

Increase your following distance behind other vehicles

Do not drive using the cruise control in icy conditions

Anticipate stops (such as stop signs and traffic signals) and brake gently while stopping

If you encounter a skid, take your foot off of the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control

Use low beam headlights if it is raining or sleeting

Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained

If you experience difficulties or witness hazardous situations while on the highway, you may notify the nearest State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from your cell phone.

The LSP will continue to post the latest traffic advisories, road condition and other important information on their Facebook and Twitter accounts, so citizens are asked to monitor them as well.