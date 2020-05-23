Louisiana task force creating Dashboard on Health Equity

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group is working to help the communities hardest hit by the virus.

The Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force held a meeting Friday afternoon.

Pastor Theron Jackson of Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport was appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards to be on the task force.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, African Americans make up more than 50 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

The group will provide protocols for treating communities with underlying medical conditions and ensure testing availability.

To measure progress, a statewide Dashboard on Health Equity will be created.

