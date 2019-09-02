Louisiana USAR team deploys to Florida to assist with Dorian

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

More than 100 Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) personnel and assets from around the state are deploying to Florida to assist with Hurricane Dorian.

The Team representatives deploying from headquarters are: Task Force 2 (Baton Rouge area), Task Force 3 (Shreveport), Regional Response Team or RRT-3 (River Parishes area), RRT-4 (Lafayette area), RRT-6 (Alexandria area).

The USAR unit deploying consists of three 35-member teams each bringing a minimum of two boats and a 21-person Incident Support Team (IST), specializing in disaster deployment operations and logistics.

The unit is made up of State Fire Marshal staff as well as firefighters from Monroe, Shreveport, Pineville, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, St. George, Houma, Lafourche Parish, New Orleans, Tangipahoa Parish, Kentwood, Natalbany, Hammond, St. John Parish and Jefferson Parish.

New Orleans EMS and several K-9 teams will also be part of the deployment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Tuesday

96° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Wednesday

99° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 99° 74°

Thursday

100° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 100° 75°

Friday

101° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 101° 75°

Saturday

102° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 102° 76°

Sunday

100° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 100° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

86°

8 PM
Clear
0%
86°

83°

9 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

10 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
1%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
1%
79°

79°

1 AM
Clear
1%
79°

77°

2 AM
Clear
2%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
3%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
3%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
4%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
4%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
76°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss