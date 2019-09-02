Louisiana USAR team deploys to Florida to assist with Dorian

More than 100 Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) personnel and assets from around the state are deploying to Florida to assist with Hurricane Dorian.

The Team representatives deploying from headquarters are: Task Force 2 (Baton Rouge area), Task Force 3 (Shreveport), Regional Response Team or RRT-3 (River Parishes area), RRT-4 (Lafayette area), RRT-6 (Alexandria area).

The USAR unit deploying consists of three 35-member teams each bringing a minimum of two boats and a 21-person Incident Support Team (IST), specializing in disaster deployment operations and logistics.

The unit is made up of State Fire Marshal staff as well as firefighters from Monroe, Shreveport, Pineville, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, St. George, Houma, Lafourche Parish, New Orleans, Tangipahoa Parish, Kentwood, Natalbany, Hammond, St. John Parish and Jefferson Parish.

New Orleans EMS and several K-9 teams will also be part of the deployment.