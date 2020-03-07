Louisiana’s three-month legislative session opening Monday

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during his inauguration at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Your Local Election HQ Results

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana Legislature packed with dozens of new members starts its first lawmaking session of the term Monday.

Lawmakers have a grab bag of topics for debate and none of the budget woes that preoccupied the last term.

They’ll consider whether to legalize sports betting and recreational marijuana, whether to do away with Louisiana’s use of the death penalty or change the means of execution, how to spend a multimillion-dollar surplus and what approach they’ll try to combat high car insurance rates.

The 85-day session begins Monday at noon. More than 1,100 bills have been filed by lawmakers. Taxes can’t be considered.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY COUNTY

Bowie County

Genoa County

Hempstead County

Howard County

Lafayette County

Little River

Marion County

Miller County

Panola County

Sevier County

Shelby County

Titus County

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY STATE

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Texas

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss