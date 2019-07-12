Lousiana State Fire Marshall issues burn ban ahead of storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshall has issued a state-wide burn ban Friday before Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall.

Tracking the Tropics: Click here for the latest on the track of TS Barry

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain issued “a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning” to prevent possible fires according to a press release by the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshall.

“High winds often precede major storms which increase the possibility of fires spreading. That is why the state fire marshal and I take this precautionary measure,” Strain said.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is residents to “refrain from discarding any loose brush, limbs, etc. with fire as you prepare your homes and properties for the arrival of Tropical Storm Barry.

After the storm has passed, please also refrain from discarding any affected brush, limbs, trees, etc. with fire until this Burn Ban has been lifted.”

Private burning will only be allowed if permission is granted by a local fire department or government.

The ban went into effect early Friday morning at 10 a.m. and will remain until otherwise called off.

It will not apply to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry and those trained by the department conducting prescribed burns for agriculture.

Those who violate the ban will face criminal and/or civil penalties.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.