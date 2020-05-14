LPHI holds tele-town hall for Shreveport-Bossier area residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Community leaders from around the Greater Shreveport-Bossier area participated in a tele-town hall Thursday to update residents as Louisiana enters into Phase One of the reopening process.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said even though Caddo Parish is seeing a slower spread, that doesn’t mean throw caution to the wind as the state enters Phase One.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re going back to normal here,” Mayor Perkins said. “We’re not out of the woods, and it’s still safer for everyone to remain at home.”

As Louisiana businesses begin to reopen beginning Friday, testing will be a key part of the process. Village of Athens Mayor Ann Brown is advocating for more testing in rural areas.

“I know they have the mobile units that move around, and I have seen them,” Mayor Brown said. “They’ve bypassed Athens, and I may be speaking out of turn, but I thought I heard them say they went to Haynesville. Well, if you go to Haynesville, you can come to Athens. We have citizens that want to know too.”

There are still many questions about how school systems will operate in the fall. Caddo Parish School Board member Jasmine Green says the Parish is considering an A/B system, meaning students would alternate between the classroom and online classes.

Judy Daniels, Executive Director of the Campti Community Development Center, says Natchitoches Parish is considering moving all classes to an online format beginning in August. Daniels adds that system wouldn’t be effective for students in her area.

“Currently they don’t have internet access,” Daniels said. “They don’t have iPads. They don’t have laptops. That’s not going to be beneficial to the students that we serve because they don’t have access to what they need to go online.”