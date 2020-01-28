LSP looking for missing mother and children from Louisiana

Have you seen the mother and her four children in this picture?

Picture courtesy of Louisiana State Police

If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you as soon as possible.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “a Level II Endangered/Missing Children, Welfare Concern” Advisory has been activated in this case.

The missing mother is named Amanda Morgan, 33 and she is from Chatham.

The name of Morgan’s children are listed below:

11-year-old Allison Morgan

9-year-old Brayden Morgan

8-year-old Autumn Morgan

4-year-old Adalynn Morgan

All five members of this family were last seen “in a blue 2015 Ford F-150, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The truck had a Texas license plate number, HFM2002.

The Ford F-150 is registered under both of these names, Amanda Morgan and Russell Morgan.

If you come in contact with Amanda Morgan or her children, you are likely to see Tyler Heard, 25 as well.

LSP said, “the family is concerned about the mental status of Amanda Morgan and the safety of the children, while in her care.”

Authorities think the missing mother and her four children might be on their way to Alabama.

If you have any information about the location of the missing mother and her children, please call the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-259-9021 or dial 911.