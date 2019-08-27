LSP: Monroe man arrested after drinking and driving with 1-year-old son in vehicle

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested early Sunday morning after police say he was caught drunk driving while his 1-year-old son was in the car.

According to arrest reports for 32-year-old Timothy Tucker, a Louisiana State Trooper witnessed a silver Pontiac traveling on Louisiana Highway 139 cross the solid white line multiple times.

After the trooper stopped the vehicle, the trooper states that he could smell alcohol coming from the driver.

The driver, later identified as Tucker, told police that he had one beer earlier that night. Police say Tucker performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Reports also note that Tucker’s one-year-old son was found sitting in the front seat and not in a child safety seat.

Police say that Tucker’s driver license was suspended due to a D.W.I. charge from 2016. They also say that Tucker had an outstanding arrest warrant in Texas for Endangerment to Family Members.

Tucker was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of DWI 2nd Offense with Child Endangerment, Childseat Violation, Improper Lane Usage, Suspended Driver’s License for Prior Offenses, Fugitive from Justice, and Failure to Appear.