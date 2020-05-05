LSP: Shreveport man and woman killed in crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man and woman were killed Monday in a crash along I-49 in Rapides Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police the crash happened early Monday morning on I-49 north of Alexandria.

The initial investigation revealed a 2005 GMC Envoy, driven by 26-year-old Willmore Baylor, was traveling southbound on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Baylor lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, and collided with several trees.

Baylor and his passenger, identified as 28-year-old Valerie L. Franklin, were wearing their seatbelts, but died as a result of the crash.

Louisiana State Police say routine toxicology tests are pending.

