LSP to conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This Labor Day weekend Louisiana State Police will continue their efforts to keep drunk drivers off the roadways.

Troop G will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.

Troopers will be looking for impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or someone else.

LSP is encouraging people who drink to make the mature decision of designating a sober driver.

To report aggressive or impaired driving, you can call *577 from your cell phone to reach the nearest LSP Troop location or dial 911 to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.