LSP’s Troop G responds to nearly 100 calls weather-related calls on Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Troopers from Louisiana State Police’s Troop G on Tuesday responded to almost 100 calls for people driving and sliding off the roads.

Troop G’s territory covers seven northwest Louisiana Parishes that include Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Desoto, Red River and Webster.

Following a crash on eastbound I-20 on Tuesday, Troopers, rescued from 45-to-50 people who became stranded, and Bossier Fire personnel and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents helped get people off the Interstate and bring them to safety at Louisiana Downs.

Although no injuries were reported, workers are still in the process of removing vehicles from the roadway.

Tuesday’s conditions were not good, according to according Trooper Brent Hardy, Troop G’s public information officer.

“We ran into a massive problem when three to four commercial motor vehicles jack-knifed and blocked the Interstate.”

Hardy said traffic was unable to get around the area, but fortunately there were no injuries.

“We have been very lucky,” Hardy said, and though troopers have worked two or three injury crashes, so far, there have been “zero fatal crashes.”

Hardy said most of the calls have involved people running off the roadways, but there haven’t been related injuries.

“Driving conditions are bad,” Hardy said, adding there is no reason to drive the maximum speed limit on slick roads, and said it’s not appropriate to drive 55 miles-per-hours on these roadways. If it’s necessary for you to travel, than you need to drive slow,” he emphasized.

Hardy pointed out how stressful these weather and traffic conditions are on first responders trying to help those who are stranded.

“It’s not a situation to put first responders in, he said. “We’re risking our lives out here for people sometimes are just out to sightsee. This is not the time; these are not the conditions to do that.”