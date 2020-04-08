LSU announces new grading policy for spring semester due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana State University (LSU) has announced a new grading policy for the spring semester amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In a letter sent to students, instructors, and academic support staff by Ernie Bernard, Media Relations Director, said students will have the opportunity to elect to their final grades to be reported on transcripts as the conventional +/- letter grade you earn in the course or as a Pass/No Credit (P/NC) grade.

Bernard said the option is available for the spring 2020 semester only and on a class by class basis.

