LSU canceling traditional May commencement ceremonies

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) LSU has canceled the traditional May graduation ceremonies, Interim President Thomas Galligan Jr., announced Tuesday.

“I know this announcement will be disappointing to everyone who was eagerly looking forward to walking across the stage in May and celebrating their graduation with faculty, family and friends. I’m disappointed, too. But to those who will be graduating, please know that this announcement doesn’t take anything away from your accomplishments this semester, and throughout your time at LSU.” Galligan said.

LSU, like scores of colleges and universities across the country, has moved to online learning and strongly encouraged students to return home and stay there to avoid possible exposure to the infectious COVID-19 disease in dorms and dining halls.

“We made this decision with significant input from the student body via Student Government. Student leaders conducted a survey of the graduating class and almost 2,000 students participated. We are grateful to all.”

Read the full commencement decision below