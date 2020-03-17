LSU Health Shreveport non-essential employees to work remotely

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Non-essential employees at LSU Health Shreveport will be working remotely for the foreseeable future.

Those considered essential must report to work.

Essential employees are defined as:

Those providing direct patient care

Those providing direct support to those rendering care

University Police

Administrative areas having specialized expertise in safety, communication, physical plant and the delivery of the remaining medical education offerings.

LSU Health Shreveport employees can click here for the latest coronavirus updates as they relate to the LSU Health Shreveport campus, students, faculty and staff.

