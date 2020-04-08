LSU-Shreveport is joining others in making face shield pieces

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Shreveport is now assisting other local organizations in making pieces for face shields. This past weekend, Dr. Julie Lessiter received a call from Shreveport’s Economic Development Director Brandon Fail on the need of making 3-D pieces for face shields. The university received a grant from SWEPCO to purchase more 3-D printers and equipment to produce the items.

Currently, LSU Shreveport has two students and a faculty member working hard to produce the facial clips and facial bands for face shields on twenty 3-D printers.

“We are very proud of what our team is doing to help in this situation and empowering people to contribute to doing something positive in this pandemic,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter.

The two students working on this project are majoring in Digital Arts. The completed pieces will be taken to the Sanctuary Arts School where they will finish the completed face shield design.

