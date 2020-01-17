LSU to hold 2 make-up days after classes were canceled for national championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Due to classes being canceled on Jan. 13 and 14 for the national championship, LSU will hold two make-up class days.

The make-up days, which are being offered to ensure that the spring semester meets the minimum number of required class days, will be held on two Saturdays:

The make-up class day for Monday, Jan. 13, will be Saturday, Jan. 25.

The make-up class day for Tuesday, Jan. 14, will be Saturday, Feb. 8.

This also allows LSU to make up the days without interfering with the Mardi Gras holiday or spring break.

Courses will be held at the same time and place where they normally occur unless students are explicitly informed otherwise.

Students who have unavoidable conflicts on these Saturdays should contact their professors as soon as possible. Professors may require documentation for missing the make-up days, and students who need guidance on getting appropriate documentation should contact Student Advocacy and Accountability Tracy Blanchard, Tblanch@lsu.edu or Alyssa Jacobs, Anzalone1@lsu.edu.

These changes do not apply to students at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center. The Law Center will contact its students directly about make-up classes. In the meantime, law students should contact the Dean’s office with questions.

The cancellations on Jan. 13 and 14 also affect the academic and registration calendars. Please take note of the new deadlines below:

Monday, Jan. 27