LSUS announces Pell Grant Exemption for tuition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSUS has announced a new initiative to assist Pell Grant eligible students in covering the cost of their college education.

The Pell Grant Exemption will cover any remaining tuition balance after all Pell Grant, Institutional Aid, and state (TOPS) money is applied to a student’s account.

The exemption is available for up to four years to any Louisiana resident who applies to the institution and is considered a first-time freshman, as long as they remain continuously enrolled as a full-time student each semester.

Vice-Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives Dr. Julie Lessiter said, “Part of our mission at LSUS is to provide access to higher education for students within this region. We felt it was paramount to provide a clear and affordable pathway for them to attain their educational goals, and this is a major step in that direction for those that get their applications done in time.”

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the university to provide a welcoming environment for new incoming freshmen, many of whom are first-generation college students.

Dr. Lessiter added, “We hear many times that students don’t think they can afford to go to college. We’ve removed that barrier by offering quality education at an affordable price. We believe in the mission of LSUS, and the role that this mission plays in building a stronger, more vibrant future for our students and our state.”