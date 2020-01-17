Lyft will donate $2 to the Carley McCord Scholarship Fund for every ride to and from Saturday’s LSU parade

Lyft is donating $2.00 to the Carley McCord scholarship fund for every ride to and from LSU’s championship parade this Saturday Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Here’s how it works:

When riders enter ‘LSU’ into the destination field in the Lyft app, they will be given the option to select a drop off point for the LSU Victory Parade.

They will also see a statement confirming $2.00 will be donated to the scholarship fund.

Additionally, if they request a ride while on campus, another $2.00 will be donated and the same donation statement will appear on their screen.

McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was a sports journalist who died in a plane crash on her way to see LSU play in the Peach Bowl in December.

In honor of McCord, the Northwestern State Alumni Association has set up the Carley McCord Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship will go to women pursuing a career in sports journalism at the university.