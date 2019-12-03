Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” coming to CenturyLink Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” will come to CenturyLink Center on March 21, 2020, with special guest Travis Tritt.
The Ticketmaster Venue Only Pre-Sale:
December 12, 2019 from 10AM – 10PM
Check CenturyLink Center’s Facebook Page for the presale code.
LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/lynyrd-skynyrdlast-of-the-street-survivors-bossier-city-louisiana-03-21-2020/event/1B00577B82B42656
Tickets will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office located at CenturyLink Center, and www.ticketmaster.com, beginning Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10AM.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.