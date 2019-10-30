Maggie Lee for Good Day continues for 10th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Maggie Lee’s Christmas Tree is a Shreveport celebration of “Maggie Lee for Good Day” honoring the life of a generous girl who died 10 years ago.

This year unwrapped toy donations will go to the Highland Christmas Shoppe.

This is just one of the projects happening around the world for Maggie Lee for Good Day, which takes place every year on October 29th, which was Maggie Lee’s birthday.

Maggie Lee Henson was 12 years old when she died from a traumatic brain injury, she suffered when the First Baptist Church of Shreveport bus flipped on July 12th, 2009, while on the way to youth camp.

Moved by the generous life and tragic death of Maggie Lee, more than 18,000 people performed one act of kindness in her honor on October 29, 2009, which would have been her 13th birthday. Thousands more have followed in the 5 years since.

Water wells have been dug in Africa, a home has been built in Haiti, food delivered to the poor in Chicago, L.A., Paris, New York and Carracas. Money has been raised for organ donation services, women’s shelters, food pantries, animal shelters, and countless other non-profit organizations.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.