Major three-vehicle crash shuts down LA 6 West east of Robeline

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A major three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 West, just east of Robeline has blocked the highway, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, Robeline Police, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are all at the scene, but it is unknown at this time whether there are injuries.

Traffic is being diverted to Johnnie Floyd Loop, and motorists in the area should expect delays.

