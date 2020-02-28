Make sure your child is safe, get a free car seat check

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you aren’t sure your child is properly secured in your vehicle you can get a free car seat check this weekend.

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will be checking car seats at no charge from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 29 at Louisiana State Police Troop G on 5300 Industrial Dr. Extension in Bossier City.

With the advancement of technology and advanced studies performed, it has been proven that car seats and booster seats save lives when used appropriately.

There are many different types of child restraints available today that offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash; however, approximately 96 percent of child seats are misused.

Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as a child safety seat “Fitting Station”.

If you are unable to attend this free event, you should contact LSP Troop G, Bossier Parish EMS, DeSoto Parish EMS, Oschner Medical Center, or Caddo Safety Town and schedule an appointment with a technician to assist you in the proper installation of your car seat.

For a list of all fitting stations across the state, please visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s website.

