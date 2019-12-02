‘Making It’ returns to KTAL NBC 6

(NBC NEWS) — Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are back with a second season of “Making It” tonight on NBC.

Once again, they’ll be saluting the talents of artistic souls from across the country.

The hosts will once again challenge contestants’ speed and creativity with competitive tasks before a pair of judges render their verdicts on the projects.

The last one standing after eight episodes earns $100,000 and the title “Master Maker.”

More: http://bit.ly/34updIQ

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.