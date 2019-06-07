Maleah Davis memorial service set for Saturday

FULTON, AR (KTAL/KMSS) – A memorial service will be held Saturday morning for a Texas girl found dead last month in south Arkansas.

Maleah Davis’ remains were found on May 31 in Hempstead County, Arkansas.

The memorial service is set for 10 a.m. at the Red River Truck Stop in Fulton. The truck stop is located exit 18, off of Interstate 30.

There will be a walk and balloon release.

Davis’ mother’s ex-fiance Derion Vence has been arrested in connection with the girl’s death.



