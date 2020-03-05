Man accused of stealing money from Bossier ice machines

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man accused of stealing money from several ice machines in Bossier City.

Surveillance video showed a white male manipulate multiple self-service ice machines to refund over $100.

The man was wearing a blue colored long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a white-colored baseball cap. He drove away in a white 4-door Kia with Texas license plates.

Detectives believe that this is the same person who committed a separate theft the same way in 2019.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com/.

