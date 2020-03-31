Man accused of using fake money at Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to track down a man who allegedly used counterfeit money at a Shreveport business.

The incident happened on March 26 at the Walmart in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

A man was seen on surveillance video using fake cash to purchase items from the store.

Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case. Anyone with information on this person’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

