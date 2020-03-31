Breaking News
Joint briefing set for 10 a.m. on COVID-19 in Texarkana

Man accused of using fake money at Shreveport business

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to track down a man who allegedly used counterfeit money at a Shreveport business.

The incident happened on March 26 at the Walmart in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

A man was seen on surveillance video using fake cash to purchase items from the store.

Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case. Anyone with information on this person’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss