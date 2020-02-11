Man accused of using stolen credit card at Bossier City ATMs

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at two different ATMs in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Financial Crimes Task Force on Nov. 7, 2019 a black male completed four transactions for a total of $1,200.

The man was seen on surveillance video wearing a blue/black colored hoodie, black jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black cap.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. You can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or visit www.p3tips.com.