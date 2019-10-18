Man adopts 5 siblings so they can stay together

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WGRZ/NBC) – A New York state man is making a big difference in the lives of five young siblings.

On Thursday, Lamont Thomas, a single dad, adopted all five children who are all under the age of 5.

Thomas has fostered over 30 children and adopted close to a dozen.

He says he adopted all five because it was the only way he could ensure that all of them would grow up together.

“I wanted to be the difference, make a difference by being a difference for these youth,” Thomas said.

Thomas says he has been trying to adopt the kids for nearly three years.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.