Man and woman identified in Bossier murder-suicide

Detectives are investigating a murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead at a Bossier City apartment complex.

The man has been identified as 60-year-old Chester Wayne Powell of Belcher, and the woman has been identified as 22-year-old Cheyenne Neal of Bossier City.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of E. Texas St.

Officers found Powell and Neal unresponsive inside an apartment.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit say evidence indicates that Powell shot Neal before turning the gun on himself.

