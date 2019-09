SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A wanted man is finally captured by Shreveport Police after a week of searching.

33-year-old Ricky Waffer is in custody for the murder of 25-year-old Princess Cooper.

Authorities were able to find Waffer after a tip was given to Crimestoppers on Thursday. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Sept. 18 in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport.