Georgia man breaks into Taco Bell, cooks, and takes nap

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia man took a cue from both the Grinch and Goldilocks when he broke into a fast-food restaurant last month.

This man climbed through a drive-thru window at an Atlanta-area taco bell very early on Christmas morning.

He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor.

About three hours later — he woke up and fled the store — but not before making off with a laptop and tablet.

The Gwinnett County police are offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.