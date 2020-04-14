Man caught on camera stealing from Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who allegedly stole items from a Family Dollar in Shreveport.

The theft happened on April 6 in the 2700 block of West 70th St.

Surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and take merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-055090 with your tip.

