Man dies from flesh-eating bacteria after swimming in Gulf Coast

(WMC/NBC NEWS) — A Memphis, Tennessee man has died after doctors say he contracted a flesh-eating bacteria while swimming in the Gulf Coast.

The man’s daughter, Cheryl Wiygul, wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday that her father became ill after returning home from a family beach trip in Destin, Florida.

Wiygul said her dad developed a red sore on his back, along with red bumps on his arms and legs.

The man later died on July 7, just 48 hours after his last swim in Florida.

This is the second time in a month visitors have returned home from trips to Destin, Florida waters with confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Health said they are now investigating those cases, and are encouraging the public not to enter the water with fresh cuts or scrapes.

Wiygul said her dad didn’t have any open cuts or wounds, but that his compromised immune system from recent cancer treatments may have put him at greater risk.

