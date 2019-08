SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS)- Shreveport Police tell NBC 6 that a man was hit by a white Kia at the intersection of North Market and Nelson St. The accident happened around 9:30 pm. The man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the Shreveport Police Department for tests to detect any impairment.