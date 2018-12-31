Man grieves daughter, grandkids killed by her boyfriend

A woman who was killed days after Christmas, along with her children and mother, appeared to have a “wonderful” relationship with the boyfriend now charged in their deaths, said her grieving father.

Kate Kasten, 39, her daughter Zoe, 8, son, Jonathan, 10, and mother, Jane Moeckel, 61, were shot just before midnight Friday in Kasten’s home in St. Charles, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis.

With his voice breaking, Kasten’s father, Rick Moeckel, told NBC News that he was in disbelief that the boyfriend, Richard Darren Emery, who goes by Darren, could possibly have committed such a horrific crime.

“She had been dating him for a year, a year and a half. I thought I knew him well,” Moeckel said. “[But] the booking picture shows a Darren Emery that I did not know. I looked at that picture and it just looks like there’s no soul there. That’s not him. You just can’t fathom or understand what the heck went wrong in his brain that caused this.”

