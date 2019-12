SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead after a shooting Thursday night at the Kingston Village apartments.

According to police, a man and a passenger were sitting in a car at the complex when another vehicle pulled up.

That’s when multiple shots were fired from the other car. We’re told the man in the parked car was shot in the head.

