SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following an early morning crash in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday two vehicles collided in the 2700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Reginald W. Singleton, 37, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Singleton was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

Shreveport Police are investigating the crash.