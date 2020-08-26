Man killed in motorcycle accident on I-20 near downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early-Tuesday evening motorcycle accident on I-20 in downtown Shreveport has claimed the life of its driver.

Just before 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a a major crash with injuries on Interstate 20 east at Spring Street.

When SPD officers arrived, Shreveport Fire Department personnel told them the motorcycle’s driver had suffered from life-threatening injuries. The SFD immediately took the victim to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, but he didn’t make it and was pronounced dead there.

Due to the severity of the crash, Shreveport Police Crash investigators were called to the scene. Crash investigators learned that the driver of the green Kawasaki motorcycle was driving north from Spring Street toward the I-20 west on ramp.

Then, the driver struck the concrete traffic barrier, lost control, was ejected from his motorcycle, causing him to fall from the on ramp onto the shoulder of the I-20 east bound lane.

Excessive speed was cited as a contributing factor in the crash.

Toxicology reports are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity will be released later by Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

