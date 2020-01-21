Man kills coyote with bare hands after it attacks 2-year-old son

(CNN) – A New Hampshire man killed a coyote with his bare hands after it attacked his 2-year-old son Monday morning.

He was hiking with his family on a trail when the coyote grabbed his son’s coat and dragged him to the ground.

It was a desperate move for this father.

“I straddled it and sat down on it. Scissor locked it as best I could,” said O’Reilly.

He fought back after a coyote bit him twice and tried to run off with his 2-year-old son while they were out for a hike.

“It was snapping and attacking and lunging got me on chest it was able to jump on me.”

Earlier in the day, the same coyote taunted someone in their car attacking the vehicle.

It also came after two dogs in a neighbor’s yard and then, turned on their owner.

But it was Ian O’Reilly who finally brought the coyote’s chaotic, dangerous run to an end.

It was a grueling 10-minute struggle, but his brave fight saved him and his family.

“I had its snout here pushed into snow hand on windpipe. Knee on ribs to pin it.”

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers collected the coyote’s remains, which will be brought to concord and tested for rabies.

