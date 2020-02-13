Man on the run after robbing Shreveport bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are trying to track down a man accused of robbing a bank this morning in south Shreveport.
The robbery happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at BancorpSouth in the 9200 block of Mansfield Rd.
According to Shreveport Police, a tall, thin black male wearing a black hoodie entered the bank, demanded money and then ran out of the building.
SPD used K9’s for an hour and a half ground search but could not locate the man.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Summer Grove Elementary was also placed on lockdown for a short time.
