4 arrested in fatal shooting at Bossier City apartment complex

Man on the run after robbing Shreveport bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are trying to track down a man accused of robbing a bank this morning in south Shreveport.

The robbery happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at BancorpSouth in the 9200 block of Mansfield Rd.

According to Shreveport Police, a tall, thin black male wearing a black hoodie entered the bank, demanded money and then ran out of the building.

SPD used K9’s for an hour and a half ground search but could not locate the man.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Summer Grove Elementary was also placed on lockdown for a short time.

