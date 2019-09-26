Man plots to kill wife, ends up paralyzed

(CNN) – In an ironic twist, a Florida man is in a Virginia jail, unable to walk after his stepdaughter shot him.

Prosecutor’s say that was an act of self-defense–in an attack he spent weeks planning.

Virginia beach police rushed out to a home on Bunsen Drive September 8th.

When they got there, they found two women who were attacked–and a man who was suffering from a gun shot wound.

Outside, they found the suspect’s car.

And in the front seat was a journal, which in detail outlined an alleged plan to kill his estranged wife.

That suspect is 65-year-old Henry Herbig.

Herbig drove to Virginia beach from his home in Florida.

Prosecutors say he left his cell phone at house so he wouldn’t be tracked on GPS.

He only used cash to avoid credit cars.

He only stopped at mom and pop shops so there wouldn’t be cameras and avoided tolls.

Prosecutors say once he was in the beach, he put on a disguise, which included a wig — and went to the house with a gun and large wrench.

They told the court he had a bag full of zip ties, duct tape and garbage bags.

Herbig allegedly first attacked his stepdaughter over the head with the wrench–and then used that same weapon on his wife.

She suffered severe injuries to her face.

The attack stopped when the stepdaughter shot Herbig, which severed his spine.

He will longer be able to walk.

Defense attorneys argued he should be out on bond because the jail can’t give him the adequate care he needs to survive.

The judge denied his bond for now saying he could still be a danger to society.

Herbig now has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering.

But prosecutors plan to up those charges when the case goes to circuit court.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

