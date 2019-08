SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Shreveport Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Grimmet Drive. The shooting happened around 7pm at the Bayou Oaks Apartments. They say a man was shot once in the abdomen and once in the leg. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health. According to Christina Curtis with Shreveport Police the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues, no suspects are in custody at this time.